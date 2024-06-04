Royal Bank of Canada Increases Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $53.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. 75,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,112. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $45.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,873 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

