Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$156.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$142.00 to C$156.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RY. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$143.38.

RY stock opened at C$148.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$139.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.62. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$107.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

