RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $24,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $107.89. 7,997,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,700,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.