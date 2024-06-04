Russell Schundler Sells 710 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $10,330.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 487,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Russell Schundler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidia alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $30,034.80.

On Monday, March 18th, Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $136,890.46.

Liquidia Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LQDA traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 585,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.25. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $105,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,887,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $30,311,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $12,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Report on LQDA

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.