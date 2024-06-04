Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BRW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. 149,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.04.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

