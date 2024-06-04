Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BRW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. 149,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.04.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
