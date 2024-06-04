Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAP. TD Securities lowered their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Get Saputo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAP

Saputo Trading Up 0.7 %

About Saputo

Shares of TSE SAP traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.02. The company had a trading volume of 113,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,733. Saputo has a one year low of C$25.28 and a one year high of C$35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.99. The stock has a market cap of C$11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32.

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.