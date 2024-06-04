Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAP. TD Securities lowered their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAP
Saputo Trading Up 0.7 %
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.