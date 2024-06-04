Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $34.35

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.35, but opened at $33.31. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 22,870 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.