Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Shockwave Medical accounts for 2.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.38% of Shockwave Medical worth $26,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,529,000 after acquiring an additional 453,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $68,759,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $53,766,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,369,000 after buying an additional 250,352 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,917,000 after buying an additional 154,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,296 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $334.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,088. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $334.90.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

