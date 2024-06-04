Short Interest in ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Declines By 6.8%

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 262,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,444.0 days.
ARB Stock Performance
Shares of ARB stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. ARB has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $25.43.
About ARB
