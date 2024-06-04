Short Interest in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Drops By 6.6%

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

