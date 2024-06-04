Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after buying an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,957,000 after buying an additional 667,034 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after buying an additional 469,855 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,278,000 after buying an additional 337,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.47. 1,207,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,713. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

