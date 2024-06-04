SingularityNET 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $81.74 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $891.37 million and $81.74 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011467 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,501.55 or 0.99957691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012037 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00107755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00003986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,745,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,745,772.9511964 with 1,284,793,189.6314576 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.88776011 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $86,430,433.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

