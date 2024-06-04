SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) VP Sells $602,617.05 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) VP Greg Wooley sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $602,617.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 967,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SKYW shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $12,773,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

