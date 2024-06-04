Smiths News plc (SNWS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on July 4th

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smiths News Stock Down 0.2 %

SNWS stock opened at GBX 60.65 ($0.78) on Tuesday. Smiths News has a 52-week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.80 ($0.87). The firm has a market cap of £150.24 million, a P/E ratio of 675.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNWS. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Smiths News from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

