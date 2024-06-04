SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.86. 4,165,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 46,291,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,515 shares of company stock worth $1,914,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

