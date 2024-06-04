SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 838.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 4.7 %

XME traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.29. 5,470,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,381. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $65.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

