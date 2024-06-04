Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,368 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sprott by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Sprott by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 50,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sprott by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SII traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.07. 58,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,660. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

