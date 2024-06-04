Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 0.6%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.43 and last traded at $82.59. 4,177,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,230,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,604,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,999,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,778 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 93,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 124,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

