Status (SNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $137.19 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $137.19 million and $2.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00011635 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,029.72 or 0.99998360 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012331 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00110146 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03499487 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $1,916,246.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.