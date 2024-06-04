Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0350 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. Status has a market cap of $135.97 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011499 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001265 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,405.56 or 1.00118247 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012063 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00107110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03499487 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $1,916,246.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

