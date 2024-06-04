Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $39.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $40.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $815.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,209.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Steel Partners worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

