Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 172 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $82,379,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,103,000 after acquiring an additional 143,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $543.40. 506,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $447.95 and a 12 month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.