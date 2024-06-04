Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 2,044 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

