Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 2,635 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. 5,407,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.