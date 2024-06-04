Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,890 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 385,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,880,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,564 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,602,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,378,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.