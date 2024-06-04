Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $32.42 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,775,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,520 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Toast worth $32,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Toast by 481.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,260. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Stock Down 2.5 %

TOST stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,368,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,327. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.