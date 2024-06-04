Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 148,423 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $12,490,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,942 shares of the software’s stock valued at $358,340,000 after buying an additional 179,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 951,698 shares of the software’s stock worth $59,538,000 after buying an additional 176,780 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,300,457 shares of the software’s stock valued at $706,957,000 after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $69,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $69,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 48,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $4,467,130.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,462,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,223 shares of company stock worth $31,726,930. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,040. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $93.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

