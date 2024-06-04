Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 26,823 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,823 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $28,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after buying an additional 2,372,458 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,290,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,288,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 793,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,215. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.