Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 9,749 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.54% of SPS Commerce worth $38,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,779,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 98,950.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.14. The stock had a trading volume of 125,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,186. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $151.96 and a one year high of $218.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.65.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

