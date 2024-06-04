Stevard LLC Acquires New Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,827,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,006,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 34,761.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,318 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.33. 694,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,178. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.