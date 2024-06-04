Stevard LLC Acquires Shares of 3,812 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of XAR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,754. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $145.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.99.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

