Stevard LLC Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.0% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $781,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 14.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.62. 1,039,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,635. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average of $144.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.