Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 13,465 iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

DBMF opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.