Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 346 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $528.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $535.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

