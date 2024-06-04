Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Invests $387,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

RTX stock opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.