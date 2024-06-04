Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

IAU opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.