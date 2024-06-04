Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $148.33 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

