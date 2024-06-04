Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 7,145 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,701,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NEE opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

