Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Takes $237,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IGF opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- C3.ai is Starting to Show AI Tailwinds Accelerating
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Bargain Alert: Zscaler Stock and The Case For A 70% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.