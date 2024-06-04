Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Takes $237,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

