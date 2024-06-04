StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

