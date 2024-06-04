StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $314.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in ANSYS by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

