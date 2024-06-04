StockNews.com Lowers Graham (NYSE:GHC) to Hold

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE:GHC traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $738.59. 18,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,894. Graham has a 52 week low of $551.36 and a 52 week high of $778.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $710.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Graham

Institutional Trading of Graham

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,236.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

