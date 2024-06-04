StockNews.com Upgrades Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Civeo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $352.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.11. Civeo has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $166.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.73 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Analysts expect that Civeo will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Insider Activity at Civeo

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Civeo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Civeo by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,206,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Civeo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 744,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,639 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Civeo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 450,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Civeo by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 358,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civeo by 242.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

See Also

