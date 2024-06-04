Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Cap of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $25,899.61 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.87 or 0.05445846 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00050505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012092 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

