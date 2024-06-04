Superdry (LON:SDRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.60

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.89 ($0.05), with a volume of 667908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.29 ($0.05).

Superdry Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27.

About Superdry

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

Further Reading

