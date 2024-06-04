SWS Partners Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

SWS Partners trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

