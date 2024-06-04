SWS Partners Purchases 2,135 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SWS Partners increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

