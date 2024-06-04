SWS Partners Sells 188 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SWS Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Block were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Block by 16.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

