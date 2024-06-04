Synapse (SYN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $131.84 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $131.84 million and $7.36 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,762,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

