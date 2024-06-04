TD Cowen Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $257.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $209.00 to $257.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.87.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $234.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.24. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.